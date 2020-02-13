EXETER – Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves’ senior guard Anna Sluka went out on a high note in her final home game on Tuesday night as she scored 24 points and grabbed five rebounds in her team’s 62-24 win over the McCool Junction Mustangs.
The game was never in doubt as the Timberwolves (14-8) got out to a 14-3 lead and went on to build on it over the next three quarters.
It was 35-10 at the break and the hosts outscored the Mustangs 27-14 in the second half.
Along with Sluka’s 24 points, sophomore Emma Olsen added 10 and Jaiden Papik seven.
McCool Junction was led by Olivia Johnson with six points while Yom Mapieu and Chelsea Stutzman both added five.
The Mustangs were 8 of 32 from the field and 2 of 10 on 3-point attempts. McCool Junction was 6 of 10 at the charity stripe.
Exeter-Milligan hit 22 of 61 shots and was 5 of 11 on 3-pointers with Sluka going 3 for 3 behind the 3-point arc.
Both teams picked up 22 rebounds with Sluka leading Exeter-Milligan with five and Johnson hauling in four for the Mustangs.
Exeter-Milligan will be in Stromsburg to play Cross County on Friday, while the Mustangs are on the road at Dorchester.
McCool Junction (4-13)
3 7 7 7 – 24
Exeter-Milligan (14-8)
14 21 11 16 – 62
(0) comments
