GILTNER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves girls basketball team ran into a scrappy Giltner Hornets squad on Tuesday night, but pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 55-45 win in Crossroads Conference regular-season action.
Exeter-Milligan (12-8) led 41-37 as the two teams went to the final eight minutes and used a 14-8 scoring run to pick up the win in double-digit fashion.
The Timberwolves led 31-28 at the break, building their lead on a first-quarter 20-16 advantage.
Leading the scoring for the Timberwolves was senior Anna Sluka with 15 points, while Kayla Geiger added 10 points, Jaiden Papik nine and Cammie Harrison eight.
Giltner’s Kaley Ballard put up some impressive numbers in the loss as she was the team’s leading scorer with 12 and ripped down a game-high 14 rebounds. The Hornets’ Alice Wiles had 10 rebounds and eight points, while Payton Hunnicutt chipped in with 10 points.
Exeter-Milligan was 20 of 70 from the field and 4 of 14 on 3-point shots. It knocked down 11 of 17 free throws for 64 percent. Papik led the team in rebounds with seven.
Giltner fired up 61 shots, failed to connect on any of their six attempts from behind the 3-point line and were 13 of 19 at the charity stripe.
Exeter-Milligan had 17 turnovers to 15 for the Hornets.
The Timberwolves stay on the road as they visit the Hampton Hawks on Friday night.
Exeter-Milligan (12-8)
20 11 10 14 – 55
Giltner (6-11)
16 12 9 8 – 45
