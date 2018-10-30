UTICA – Monday’s victory by sweep over the Dorchester Longhorns propelled the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves volleyball team into the Class D2-2 subdistrict final Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Centennial Public School in Utica.
The Timberwolves’ opponent in tonight’s final is a familiar one: the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles.
Both teams are rated in the top five of the Omaha World-Herald’s Class D-2 ratings. Exeter-Milligan (22-7) comes in at No. 3 while BDS (25-4) is No. 2.
They’ve played twice this season, and the Eagles been on the winning end in both. One of BDS’s wins came in a triangular Aug. 30, and the most recent was Oct. 13 in the championship match of the Crossroads Conference Tournament.
Exeter-Milligan and its lineup full of youth — there’s only two seniors and two juniors on the roster — will get another crack at the Eagles.
“We are a young team. I’m used to having at least five upperclassmen who have lots of court experience,” Timberwolves’ head coach Darcy White said after Monday night’s win. “We’ve been working all year and have gained valuable experience, but mentally we’re still young. I think where BDS has the edge is the mental aspect of it. I feel like I have a fairly solid team, I don’t know if we match up all that well. But I would like to see us more mentally tough than we were in the CRC.”
Monday’s dominating win over Dorchester should give the Timberwolves some momentum. Dorchester and its 6-foot-3 junior Abigail Plouzek hung around early, but Exeter-Milligan kept getting stronger as the match went on, earning the victory by scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-7.
“They start with Plouzek in the front row, and she’s going to score points,” White said. “In the early part of the game when she’s in the front row you know she’s going to score points. I think that’s the difference in the game. We got her in the back row and were able to separate ourselves a little bit more.”
Exeter-Milligan senior Katherine White unofficially had a team-high 16 kills in the win while classmate Kate Jansky recorded 11. Plouzek unofficially had 11 kills for the Longhorns.
In the second set the two teams were knotted at 9-all, but Exeter-Milligan quickly put the set away by finishing on a 16-4 run.
During that stretch, White had four kills and one block while Jansky had three kills and an ace serve. The Timberwolves had a nice night at the service line. Junior Anna Sluka unofficially had two aces during that run, too.
Jansky had five kills in the third and final set to seal the win for Exeter-Milligan. Her first kill of the set gave her team an 8-4 lead and forced the Longhorns to call a timeout.
The stoppage in play didn’t work for Dorchester, though, as the Timberwolves came out of the break and went on a 9-3 run that included four kills from Jansky and one from Sluka.
The Longhorns didn’t do themselves any favors, either, with multiple attacks going into the net or out of bounds.
This Exeter-Milligan’s second win over Dorchester this season. The Timberwolves beat the Longhorns 2-0 back on Oct. 4 in a triangular in Stromsburg.
Dorchester (12-14) 19 13 7 — 0
Exeter-Milligan (22-7) 25 25 25 — 0
Osceola 3, Nebraska Lutheran 0
Led by 13 kills and five aces from 5-foot-9 senior Kamryn Hahn, Osceola swept the Nebraska Lutheran Knights behind scores of 25-16, 25-20, 25-16.
Lutheran ends its season at 1-27. The Knights were led by junior Amy Richert, who unofficially recorded five kills. Juniors Amara Corwin and Brooke Douglas chipped in with four and three kills, respectively.
Osceola (9-20) 25 25 25 — 3
Nebraska Lutheran (1-27) 16 20 16 — 0