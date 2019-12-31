ROSELAND – The Class D-2 No. 10 Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves had their hands full on Friday with the Shelton Bulldogs at the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament in Roseland, escaping with a 50-35 win on the strength of an 18-9 fourth-quarter run.
The Timberwolves were not as lucky on Saturday, however, as the D-2 No. 8 Silver Lake Mustangs kept their record perfect at 7-0 with a convincing 62-39 win over the Exeter-Milligan girls.
Exeter-Milligan 50, Shelton 35
Shelton would not go away on Friday as the Timberwolves took a 32-26 lead to the final eight minutes.
In the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves were able to get some separation with an 18-9 scoring run and improved to 8-1 on the year at the time.
Exeter-Milligan sophomore Emma Olsen was the huge cog on offense, scoring 17 points on 7 of 10 from the field and 2 of 3 at the free-throw line. Senior Anna Sluka chipped in with eight while Cameran Jansky and Kayla Geiger finished with six points each.
Exeter-Milligan was 18 of 38 from the field and went 14 of 22 at the line.
Shelton was led in scoring by MeKenna Willis with 11 and Jadyn Branson with eight.
The Bulldogs were 10 of 32 from the field and knocked down 5 of 16 3-point shots. Shelton was 10 of 15 at the charity stripe.
Both teams had 17 rebounds.
Shelton
12 7 7 9 – 35
Exeter-Milligan
12 8 12 18 – 50
Silver Lake 62, Exeter-Milligan 39
The host Mustangs shot a sizzling 64 percent from the field (22 of 34) and were 3 of 8 on 3-point shots as they pulled away from Exeter-Milligan after leading just 11-8 at the quarter break.
Both teams were respectable at the free throw line as the Timberwolves were 8 of 11 and Silver Lake 15 of 23.
Exeter-Milligan was 14 of 36 from the floor overall and hit 3 of 9 from behind the 3-point arc.
Silver Lake had three girls in double figures, led by Abbie Skupa with 18, Kerrigan Karr 17 and Amanda Ehman 12.
The Timberwolves got a 10-point effort from Olsen and eight each from Papik and Sluka.
Exeter-Milligan turned the ball over 20 times to just eight for the Mustangs, and those 20 turnovers resulted in 18 points for the hosts.
The Exeter-Milligan girls will travel to Diller-Odell on Jan. 7.
Exeter-Milligan (8-2)
8 7 13 11 – 39
Silver Lake (7-0)
11 17 20 14 – 62
