TECUMSEH/COOK – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves volleyball team went 2-1 at the Johnson County Central Invite this past Saturday in Tecumseh and Cook, Nebraska.
Exeter-Milligan beat both Lourdes Central Catholic (2-0; 25-22, 25-22) and Johnson County Central (2-1; 25-19, 18-25, 25-19) before falling to Thayer Central (2-0; 4-25, 20-25), which is No. 4 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings.
In the three-match stretch, Jaiden Papik and Cammie Harrison led Exeter-Milligan with 18 kills each. Cameran Jansky added 17 kills while Anna Sluka had 11. Emma Olsen dished out 60 assists.
Exeter-Milligan will host Nebraska Lutheran (7-13) on Tuesday.
