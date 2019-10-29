UTICA — Thanks to a serve-pass that was on point, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves volleyball team easily got past the Nebraska Lutheran Knights via sweep Tuesday night in the final of the D2-3 subdistrict at Centennial Public School in Utica.
The Timberwolves won the match with scores of 25-9, 25-20, 25-18 and was led offensively by a quartet of players, as junior Cammie Harrison unofficially drilled 10 kills while sophomore Cameran Jansky added nine, junior Jaiden Papik seven and senior Anna Sluka six. Exeter-Milligan improves to 17-13 and will wait to see who and where they will play on Saturday in a district final.
Playing for the right to earn a trip to the state tournament is in sight for Exeter-Milligan co-head coaches Quinten Loontjer and Lisa Kanode. But that didn’t seem like a reality earlier in the season when they were 6-9.
The coaches like where the team is at at this point in the season.
“We’ve grown a lot and switched the lineup around a little bit, and we’re a brand new team,” Loontjer said. “We’re coming in with a lot of confidence and a lot of excitement and energy. We’ve earned ourselves the right to be in these games, so we’re going to give it everything we’ve got and see what happens.”
Exeter-Milligan cruised through the first set, shooting out to an 11-2 lead. During that stretch, Sluka recorded three kills and two ace serves while Papik connected on back-to-back-to-back kills that forced Lutheran head coach Dave Ring to call a timeout.
The stoppage in play didn’t help, however, as the Timberwolves eventually picked up the win behind three Jozie Kanode aces late in the set. Exeter-Milligan unofficially had 11 aces in the win.
The attacking duo of Harrison and Jansky — and sophomore setter Emma Olsen dishing out assists — proved too tough to stop for Lutheran’s defense.
“They (Harrison and Jansky) did a really good job of getting themselves available and allowing Emma to get them the ball,” Loontjer said. “When that happens, that’s huge. When we can get our middles to swing a lot, it balances out our offense. When we’re not focusing on just the outsides, it’s hard for defenses to stop that.”
Lutheran was led by senior Amy Richert, who unofficially had 13 kills, including seven in a third set where the Knights didn’t go down without a fight.
After four aces from Sluka helped lead to an 8-2 and eventually a 12-3 advantage for the Timberwolves, Lutheran wound up cutting its deficit to 12-6 after three Richert kills.
But Exeter-Milligan had too much firepower, as attacks from Sluka, Harrison and Papik downed the Knights and ended the match.
“We were being really aggressive with our swings on offense and our serve-pass allows us to do that. It keeps us in system,” Loontjer said. “It keeps them out of system and that allows us to do what we want to do and control the tempo of the game and come out of here with a 3-0 win.”
Lutheran sees its season end at 9-20. The Knights will say goodbye to four seniors on the team, including Richert, Brooke Douglas, Chloe Herman and Amara Corwin.
Nebraska Lutheran (9-20) 9 20 18 — 0
Exeter-Milligan (17-13) 25 25 25 — 3
