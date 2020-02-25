EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves hosted the Dorchester Longhorns Friday night in the final game of the regular season for both schools.
The Timberwolves led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter and slowly pulled away for a 61-38 win to improve to 13-10 on the year.
The Timberwolves were led in scoring by three players who finished in double figures with 6-foot-1 junior Jackson Beethe the team-high scorer with 19 while senior Max Zeleny added 16 and Ryan Sharp 11.
Game-high scoring honors went to Dorchester’s Collyn Brummett with 23, while Ridge Hoffman added eight.
Dorchester (5-16) was 8 of 16 at the foul line while the host Timberwolves connected on 10 of 16.
Both teams are back in action tonight as they are both in the D2-3 subdistrict at Centennial Public School.
Exeter-Milligan (13-10), the No. 1 seed, will take on Friend (3-19) in the first game at 6 p.m. while the Longhorns, the No. 3 seed, will be in the second game against Osceola.
Dorchester (5-16)
11 12 5 10 – 38
Exeter-Milligan (13-10)
17 14 14 16 – 61
