EXETER – Both the East Butler Tigers and the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves had a little trouble getting their offenses untracked in Tuesday night’s Crossroads Conference girls basketball game.
After a low-scoring first quarter that saw the host Timberwolves hold a 5-4 lead, the Tigers evened the score at the break with a 14-13 scoring advantage.
The second half belonged to the Timberwolves as they outscored the Tigers 33-12 and ran away for a 51-30 win to up their season record to 3-0.
The No. 10-rated team in D-2 shot 61 percent from the field, connected on 16 of 26 shots and was a respectable 17 of 25 at the charity stripe for 66 percent.
East Butler was 14 of 21 from the free-throw line and matched Exeter-Milligan with 66 percent.
The hosts were led in scoring by senior Kayla Geiger with 13 points on 4 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 at the line. Geiger also led the team in rebounds with 10 to complete a double-double effort.
Another Exeter-Milligan senior, Anna Sluka, chipped in with eight points, as did sophomore Cameran Jansky. The Timberwolves were 2 for 4 on their 3-point attempts, both of those credited to Sluka.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Olivia Bohac with nine points and Amanda Aerts with seven.
The final stats had the Timberwolves with a 33-14 advantage on the boards.
Exeter-Milligan (3-0) hosts Dorchester on Thursday night.
