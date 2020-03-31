STROMSBURG – The All-Crossroads Conference boys basketball teams were littered with local athletes from the York News-Times’ coverage area.
A total of 12 local boys were selected all-conference, and Cross County had the most picks with four, including the young and extremely talented sophomore Cory Hollinger, who made the first team.
Joining Hollinger on the first team was Exeter-Milligan junior Jackson Beethe, who shouldered a big load for the Timberwolves in 2019-20 but responded very well by averaging an area-best 26.5 points per game.
Shelby-Rising City’s Jett Pinneo and Colin Wingard, as well as East Butler’s Jaden Rhynalds, were the three other first-team members.
Cross County, which finished 18-7 and won the Crossroads Conference tournament over Shelby-Rising City, had one member make second-team all-conference in senior Cael Lundstrom, while both junior Isaac Noyd and sophomore Carter Seim were honorable mention.
Hollinger, a 6-foot-5 forward that moves well for his size, enjoyed a breakout season for the Cougars under head coach Dan Conway. Hollinger averaged 15.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while racking up six double-doubles.
Hollinger scored 21 or more points in eight games and reached his season-high of 27 points twice – against Sutton on Jan. 9 and Dorchester on Jan. 28. In the CRC tournament semifinal against Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, Hollinger hit the game-winner with a mid-range jumper along the baseline with 1 second left. A day later in the CRC championship, he scored 25 points against Shelby-Rising City.
Lundstrom averaged 8.8 points and made a team-high 43 3-pointers while shooting a team-best 80 percent from the free-throw line (48 of 60). Noyd was the second-leading scorer for the Cougars at 8.9 points and also dished out a team-high three assists per outing. Seim averaged 6.8 points, three rebounds and led the defense with 54 steals on the season.
As for Beethe, the 6-3 forward filled up the stat sheet every night he was on the floor for the 15-11 Exeter-Milligan squad. Along with his aforementioned area-best 26.5 points per game, he also averaged 7.4 boards.
Beethe was the area’s top scorer as he had six games of 20 or more and two outings of 35 or more.
Beethe’s best game of the season might have been his 36-point, 19-rebound night in regular-season action on Dec. 17 against Friend. He dominated the struggling three-win Friend Bulldogs all season, and racked up 35 points against them in a subdistrict game.
Beethe’s senior teammate, Max Zeleny, was named honorable mention. Zeleny was “the reason out offense worked,” according to head coach Dean Filipi. The guard averaged 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists during his senior campaign.
Three McCool Junction Mustangs made all-conference including senior Dana Hobbs and juniors Owen McDonald and Tyler Neville. That trio helped lead McCool Junction to an 18-6 record.
Hobbs and McDonald were selected to the second team while Neville was honorable mention. Hobbs averaged 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists and steals per game. McDonald led McCool in scoring at 13 points per game. Neville, the point guard, averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Nebraska Lutheran had one second-team all-conference member in senior guard Zach Richert, who led the Knights with 16.1 points per game. The athletic high-flyer also led the team with 48 steals.
High Plains senior Keaton Van Housen and Hampton sophomore Drake Schafer both earned honorable mention.
After sustaining a leg injury in Osceola/High Plains’ state championship game against Burwell, Van Housen had a slow start to the basketball season. He still wound up leading the Storm in average scoring (8.6), rebounding (3.0) and assists (1.2) per game. Van Housen will be playing football at the University of Nebraska-Kearney this fall.
Here are the full all-conference teams:
First team: Jackson Beethe, junior, Exeter-Milligan; Cory Hollinger, sophomore, Cross County; Jett Pinneo, senior, Shelby-Rising City; Colin Wingard, junior, Shelby-Rising City; Jaden Rhynalds, senior, East Butler.
Second team: Dan Hobbs, senior, McCool Junction; Cael Lundstrom, senior, Cross County; Owen McDonald, junior, McCool Junction; Zach Richert, senior, Nebraska Lutheran; Isaiah Zelasney, freshman, Osceola.
Honorable mention: Bailey Belt, senior, Shelby-Rising City; Carter Boden, senior, Osceola; Collyn Brummett, junior, Dorchester; Isaac Else, senior, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley; Dalton Kleinschmidt, junior, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley; Tyler Neville, junior, McCool Junction; Isaac Noyd, junior, Cross County; Tanner Roth, junior, Giltner; Drake Schafer, Hampton; Eric Schroeder, junior, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley; Carter Seim, sophomore, Cross County; Keaton Van Housen, senior, High Plains; Nolan Weber, senior, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley; Alex Wieseman, Shelby-Rising City; Max Zeleny, senior, Exeter-Milligan.
