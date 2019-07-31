EXETER – It was not an easy decision, but with her daughter Katherine starting her college volleyball years at Missouri Western State University this fall and her other daughter, Claire, now a graduate assistant at Doane University, longtime Exeter-Milligan coach Darcy White has decided now is the time to hang up her coach’s whistle.
White will leave the coaching ranks as one of the most decorated high school volleyball coaches in the state. Her teams have posted a 22-7 record at state since 2003 and she has led the Timberwolves to Class D-1 state championships in 2009, 2010, 2012 and also D-2 state titles in 2015 and 2017.
White said retirement is something she has been thinking about over the last couple of years.
“It was an extremely difficult decision as I have been involved with volleyball in some way every fall since I was in junior high school back in the 80s, and I don’t know what it’s like to not have volleyball to look forward to,” White said.
“But this is a good time for me to step away and be able to support Katherine as she continues her career. I also look forward to having more time for the rest of my family, including Claire, who is now the grad assistant at Doane University, and my husband and sons during harvest season. Something I have never really been able to help with much.”
Along with her five state championships, White also led Exeter-Milligan teams to a runner-up finish in D-1 in 2011 and third place finishes in D-2 in both 2014 and 2016.
White started out her coaching career at McCool Junction in 1991 where her team posted a record of 9-7. In 1992, White took over the Exeter Eagles program and was there through 1997 where she had a record of 86-49. The Eagles won the Crossroads Conference tournament three consecutive years from 1994-96 and were conference champs in both 1995-1996. The Eagles made state tournament appearances in three consecutive years from 1994-96.
In 2000, White became the head coach at Milligan and had a record of 27-23.
In 2002, Exeter and Milligan combined their programs and White had been the head coach since that time until she stepped down this past year.
From 2002 through 2018, the Timberwolves were conference champions six times. They won the CRC tournament eight years, including a four-year run from 2003-2006 and won nine district championships.
White’s overall record since 1991 is 542 wins and 187 losses for a .743 win percentage. Her best overall season record-wise was in 2010, when the Timberwolves were 33-1 and won the D-1 championship. From 2009 through 2012, White’s Timberwolves were 122-12.
During her 17 years at Exeter-Milligan, White’s teams never finished lower than third in the CRC tournament.
“That is something I am pretty proud of, especially with our conference being so darned tough,” White said. “I’ve been blessed with super talented young ladies, athletes and assistant coaches. It has been very rewarding to be a small part of their lives over the years.
“The girls always had great family support. Parents and grandparents went above and beyond expectations. Coach White is very appreciative of all of you.”
While it’s been just a short time since she announced her retirement, White has already started to feel the effects of being away from coaching.
“It has been extremely difficult this summer – it’s like something is missing,” White said. “I miss being around the girls at camps and trying to figure out how to get them to gel as a team – figuring out who is going to step up and take over the vacancies left by the seniors.
“I always loved seeing how those things would play out, as well as keeping track of the gym rats and the girls who really went the extra mile to make themselves a better player. All that fun stuff that goes along with building a team and trying to get the parts to fit together in order to be as successful as possible. Yeah, I miss it already.”
White has some words of advice to those who may be just entering the coaching ranks.
“As long as you are doing what’s best for your players and your team, you will find your way. And just like your players, you will make mistakes. Learn from them,” White said. “Don’t place blame on anyone but yourself. Take responsibility. You can always learn something new.
“Go to coaches clinics and get ideas. Don’t assume you know everything. Other coaches are your best resource. Ask questions. Coaching is tough but very rewarding. Be patient with yourself.
“I would personally like to thank my family and friends for all their support over the years,” she added. “It’s been an amazing ride with so much support from the community. I also enjoy when people from outside our community recognize me and offer their congratulations of the Exeter-Milligan program as well.”