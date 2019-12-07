EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan defense basically set up the Timberwolves’ offense with point blank layins after forcing eight first-quarter turnovers.
Exeter-Milligan (2-0) jumped to a 19-6 lead after the first eight minutes and was never threatened in a 63-19 final in girls Crossroads Conference action.
Osceola did have chances on the offensive end when it was able to get to the ball past halfcourt, but even on second-chance opportunities, the offense showed first-game affects as it was just 3 of 23 from the field in the first half.
Osceola stuck with the Timberwolves on the glass through the first and second quarters as they had 16 rebounds to 17 for the visitors.
After hitting nine of their first 10 shots in the first quarter the Timberwolves cooled off, but were still above 50 percent at the break having hit 14 of 23.
Exeter-Milligan finished 25 of 52, while the Osceola Bulldogs were just 6 of 39.
The Timberwolves were led in scoring by 5-foot 5 junior Jaiden Papik with 17. Also in double figures was 5-foot 9 sophomore Emma Olsen who followed up her 11 point performance in the win over Deshler on Thursday night with 10 on Friday.
Exeter-Milligan, the No. 10 rated team in the initial Class D2 rankings by the Omaha World-Herald were 2 of 9 from three-point range and 11 of 18 at the charity stripe.
They also held a 36-29 advantage on the boards.
The Timberwolves won the third quarter 19-8 and held the Bulldogs scoreless in the fourth quarter 11-0.
Osceola, who fell to 0-2, was led in scoring by junior Emily Theis with eight points, including two 3-pointers, while sophomore Sadie Sunday also added eight points and she too knocked down a pair of shots from behind the arc.
Osceola struggled at the line as well with just 3 of 8 attempts falling for the Bulldogs.
Exeter-Milligan (2-0) will host the East Butler Tigers in CRC action on Tuesday night.
Exeter-Milligan (2-0)
19 14 19 11- 63
Osceola (0-2)
6 5 8 0- 19
