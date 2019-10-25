MILLIGAN – Sophomore Cameran Jansky drilled 13 kills and junior Cammie Harrison had 10 in the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves’ 3-1 win over the Shelby-Rising City Huskies Thursday night at home in Milligan.
Exeter-Milligan got the win behind scores of 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19. The Timberwolves improve to 15-13 before D2-3 subdistrict action on Monday night at Centennial Public School in Utica. Exeter-Milligan, the No. 1 seed of the subdistrict, will play the winner of No. 4 Osceola (7-19) and No. 5 Friend (0-24) at 7:30 p.m.
The other semifinal will be between No. 3 seed Nebraska Lutheran (8-18) and No. 2 Dorchester (10-15).
In the win over Shelby, Exeter-Milligan recorded 33 kills as Jansky and Harrison led the way. Anna Sluka chipped in offensively with six kills while Jaiden Papik had three. Sophomore Emma Olsen quarterbacked the offense well, dishing out 30 set assists.
The Timberwolves also served aggressively in the victory and connected on 14 aces. Harrison had the most with four while Jansky wasn’t far behind with three. Three others – Sluka, Joana Melchert and Jozie Kanode – all had two ace serves.
Sluka led the defense with 11 digs while Harrison and Papik both had nine.
