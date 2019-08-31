MILLIGAN – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves volleyball team is going through a transition year after the departure of talented seniors and Darcy White, the longtime head coach who guided the program to five state championships in 17 seasons before retiring this past summer.
With a team filled with players taking on bigger roles for the first time, co-head coaches Lisa Kanode and Quinten Loontjer will have to wait a bit longer to notch their opening win of the season as Exeter-Milligan, which came into the season No. 2 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class D-2 ratings, fell 3-1 at home to Sutton Thursday night with scores of 25-17, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-15. The Timberwolves will be off until Sept. 5 when they travel to the Hampton triangular along with Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (2-0), the No. 1 rated team in D-2 according to the World-Herald.
Cammie Harrison led Exeter-Milligan with 13 kills while Jaiden Papil and Cameran Jansky recorded seven and six, respectively. Harrison also led the team with three ace serves. Emma Olsen dished out 27 assists.
Defensively, Anna Sluka got under a team-high 19 digs while Harrison had 17 and Papik 12.