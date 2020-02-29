UTICA – A pair of Crossroads Conference schools battled it out for the D2-3 subdistrict championship at Centennial Public School in Utica on Thursday night.
The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves (15-10) put the game away in the third quarter with a 21-8 scoring run, which broke open their single-digit lead at the break and led them to a 56-39 win.
Exeter-Milligan advances to the D2-4 district final Saturday in Lexington at 6 p.m. against the Mullen Broncos (20-5).
Osceola’s season comes to an end with a 12-12 record.
The Timberwolves led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter, and with a 14-9 second-quarter scoring run opened a 23-15 lead at the break.
Exeter-Milligan put up 21 points in the third and the lead ballooned to 44-23 through three quarters of action.
Three players scored in double figures for the Timberwolves as they were led by senior Max Zeleny with 18 points while junior Jackson Beethe was right behind him with 17. Senior post Ryan Sharp added 10 points.
The Timberwolves were 4 of 10 at the foul line.
Osceola was paced by Wyatt Urban with 17 points. Xavier Blackburn added nine while Noah Klein recorded eight.
Osceola was 2 of 5 at the line.
Osceola (12-12) 6 9 8 16 – 39
Exeter-Milligan (15-10) 9 14 21 12 – 56
