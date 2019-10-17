YORK – The York Dukes are among the favorites to the win the Class B state tennis tournament which gets underway Thursday morning and ends Friday afternoon.
It’s safe to say the Dukes won’t be bothered by the state tournament atmosphere at Woods Tennis Center, either. Four of the six Dukes that will be competing on Thursday were there last year when York took home a fourth place finish that included a state title from now-graduated Bradyn Heiss and Luca Struffi.
Also part of that fourth-place team was the then-junior duo of Hayden and Hunter Royal. The tall and wiry brothers were state runner-up in No. 2 doubles, falling just short against Elkhorn South’s Seth Fink and Michael Day.
The Royal bothers come into this year’s state tournament as the No. 1 seed at No. 1 doubles with a solid record at 29-3. After a first-round bye, the brothers will play the winner of Omaha Gross Catholic’s Logan Srb/Ty Thrasher and Hastings’ Logan Johnson/Loki Hays.
The No. 1 doubles teams of Mount Michael Benedictine, McCook and Kearney Catholic are seeded 2-4, respectively. The Royals have had good showings against each one, beating all three earlier in the season.
“Hunter and Hayden are a tough matchup for other teams because they are very skilled, long and athletic,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “Also because Hunter is left-handed and Hayden is right, they’re able to hit forehands for most of the match.”
But the Royals aren’t the only strong doubles unit for the Dukes. Seniors John Esser and Matt Mittman are the two seed at No. 2 doubles and own a record of 26-6.
They have a bye in the first round as well and will play the winner of Lincoln Christian’s Myles Olesen/Brady McGerr and Ralston’s Roy Buettenback/Spencer Justesen.
The top seed of No. 2 doubles is Grand Island Central Catholic’s Jacob McNamara and Jack Friesen. Esser and Mittman tangled with that GICC squad twice this season and split the matches.
“John and Matt are an interesting team because John has high-end shots that people have a tough time handling and Matt does a great job of being steady Eddie and putting the ball where they have a tough time getting to it,” Malleck said.
At No. 1 singles, York senior Ty Schneider comes in as the third seed with a record of 23-9. He has a bye in the first round and will play the winner of Kearney Catholic’s Vincent Liljegren and Omaha Gross Catholic’s Chaz Bogle.
“People have problems with the amount of topspin that he can put on a ball, but sometimes he’s slow out of the gate and kind of guides it the first couple of games,” Malleck said. “He needs to come out swinging at the state meet.”
The top two seeds of No. 1 singles are Mount Michael’s Issac Gart (28-8) and McCook’s Zion Moyer (24-5). Schneider is 0-2 against those two so far this season.
York’s No. 2 singles player, sophomore Andrew Hammer, enters the tournament as the seventh seed with a record of 19-12. He’ll get a bye in the first round and will play Waverly’s Francis Havlovic (7-18) in the second. Hammer is 3-0 against Havlovic this season.
“Drew has improved so much since the beginning of the year,” Malleck said. “His footwork sometimes lags behind the rest of his game but he really has good hands and is able to place the ball where his opponents have a tough time rallying with him.”
Action starts at 9 a.m. on both days at Woods Tennis Center.
