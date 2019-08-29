FAIRBURY – A three-run third inning had the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers on top of the Class C No. 1-rated Fairbury Jeffs 4-1 Tuesday night on the road.
But the hosts answered in a big way as they plated four in the bottom of the third and tallied 10 more in the fourth to win by the 10-run rule after four innings, 15-4.
The FC/EM/F girls are 0-4 on the year and have given up 45 runs while only scoring seven in the four losses.
Fairbury (3-1) put together 14 hits with home runs from Jami Mans and Jordan Tracy while Ellie Ohlde had a triple.
Six girls had multi-hit games for the Jeffs as Josi Mans was 2 for 3 with a run batted in while Tracy was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, Cora DeBoer 2 for 3, Jaelle Johnson 2 for 3 with a run batted in, Raven DeFrain 2 for 3 with an RBI and Ohlde 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Jami Mans and DeFrain both saw time in the circle with DeFrain working 2 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on four hits. Mans tossed 1 1/3 innings and struck out three batters without allowing a hit.
The big hit for the Panthers was a two-run double by Kelsi Gaston in the third inning scoring Caitlin Sharkey, whose single had driven in Jackie Schelkopf.
Also scoring for the Panthers on Gaston’s double was Jacy Schlueter, who had walked. Schlueter had an RBI double in the top of the first to get FC/EM/F on the board. The Panthers had four hits in the game.
In the circle, Schlueter threw 78 pitches in 3 1/3 innings of work and allowed 11 hits and 12 runs, nine of which were earned.
Brooke Jensen was on the hill for four batters and gave up three hits and three runs, all earned.
“Fairbury could very well be the most talented and deep team we face all season. We played very well against them for three innings,” FC/EM/F head coach Aaron Lauby said. “Against a team like that you can’t have any mental lapses and you have to limit those big innings, because there is no real weakness in their lineup that you can take advantage of.
“If you give them extra outs, allow them easy defensive innings, or not make defensive plays in key situations, they will make you pay – which they did.
“If we continue to improve like we have in the past, and have shown already after four games, we can be in position to do well down the road.”
FC/EM/F will be back in action this weekend as it hosts its annual quad starting at 10 a.m. in Geneva. The tournament will feature teams from Twin River, Ord and Raymond Central.