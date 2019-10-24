YORK – The York College men’s soccer team had several close opportunities to pull the upset against the 11-2 Falcons from Friends University, but a penalty kick ended up being the difference in the game in Friends’ 1-0 win on Tuesday at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex.
With just a minute and a half gone in the second half, a handball in the box led to a penalty opportunity for the Falcons that they didn’t waste. That was the only time either team could get a ball across the goal line in the match. York pressed hard in the final 15 minutes of play, but a stout defense from Friends never caved.
The Falcons defense only allowed one shot in the first half. The Panthers were able to get off seven in the second half, but none of them were too difficult for Jesus Herrera Rivera. Gabriel Cabral (SO/Campinas, Brazil) picked up seven saves, several that were very big, but the penalty kick was just too much for the Panthers to overcome.
Jorge Alencar (SO/Recife, Brazil) led the team with two shots on goal. Cameron Merrill (SR/Edmond, Okla) and Otavio Avila (FR/Morro Redondo, RS Brazil) each added a shot as well.
The Panthers travel to Oklahoma Wesleyan this weekend for another tough matchup against a team that is currently ranked sixth in the country.
