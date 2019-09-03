GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers needed to find a way to turn things around after they started the softball season 0-4.
On Saturday, they were able to do just that as they defeated all three teams at the annual home quad in Geneva and improved their season record to 3-4.
FC/EM/F defeated Raymond Central 11-8 then followed that with a strong showing against Ord, getting a 12-2 win.
In the finale of the quad, Twin River led in the sixth inning 3-2, but the hosts pushed across two runs in the sixth for the 4-3 win.
“I was pleased to see positive results from the practices we have been able to have,” FC/EM/F head coach Aaron Lauby said. “As coaches we can instruct, encourage and teach, but kids want to see the results show up on the scoreboard too, and it’s nice for the kids to see that we are on the right path.”
FC/EM/F 11, Raymond Central 8
The Panthers appeared to be on easy street as they led the Raymond Central Mustangs 11-1 with the Mustangs coming to bat in the top of the fourth.
Seven runs later, Raymond Central was knocking on the door, but time ran out and the game ended with the Panthers nursing the three-run advantage.
The big bat belonged to Jacy Schlueter, as she was 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a pair of doubles.
The Panthers also got a pair of RBI singles from Kelsi Gaston, and Caitlin Sharkey belted a two-run home run in the second frame.
Schlueter was the pitcher of record as she worked four innings, allowing eight runs on nine hits while tossing 100 pitches, 55 of which were in the strike zone.
FC/EM/F 12, Ord 2
Schlueter won her second game of the day as she held the Ord Chanticleers to just five hits and two earned runs while recording three strikeouts.
Both Gaston and Sharkey had RBI singles in the first, and Brooke Jensen doubled home a run in the third while Gaston later added another RBI single.
Gaston was 3 for 3 at the plate while both Jensen and Megan Rumery were 2 for 3.
Kayla Geiger stepped to the plate twice and came away with two hits.
FC/EM/F 4, Twin River 3
Trailing 3-2 in the final inning after Twin River got a two-run single from Peyton Rinkol to erase a 2-1 FC/EM/F lead, the Panthers came through in the sixth to pick up their third win of the day.
With two outs, both Rumery and Claire Kimbrough drew walks. A run-scoring double from Faith Engle tied the game at 3-all, and on a passed ball Kimbrough scored the game-winner with two outs.
Both teams finished with five hits as Schlueter tossed 90 pitches – 59 for strikes – and gave up three earned runs while picking up three Ks.
“I was very pleased that every player contributed positively. Our dugout was outstanding and on a day that started out dreary with the weather and some uncertainty of whether we would get the game in or not,” Lauby said. “I felt the girls on our team really wanted to play and it showed in their energy and their enthusiasm.”
FC/EM/F (3-4) is back in action on Tuesday with a triangular at Blue Hill. Also participating will be Southern Valley/Alma.