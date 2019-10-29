HASTINGS – The Fillmore Central Panthers’ run through the teeth of the C2-8 volleyball subdistrict got off to a great start on Monday night as they swept the No. 2 seed and No. 9-rated Thayer Central Titans 25-23, 25-15, 25-20 at Adams Central High School.
Now Fillmore gets to take on the top-rated Superior Wildcats, who were a three-set winner over the Sutton Fillies on Monday.
This will be the fourth match between the teams, with Superior winning two while Fillmore knocked off the Wildcats back on Sept. 14.
Fillmore (20-10) was led at the net on Monday by senior Erin Schmidt with 13 kills and three solo blocks while senior Halle Theis finished with seven kills, two aces and five digs.
Sophomore Lexi Theis had six kills, eight digs and 15 set assists, while senior Macy Scott had 11 assists and seven digs.
The defense was led by Abby Nichols with 11 digs and four kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.