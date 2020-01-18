GENEVA – After dropping a mid-week contest to the Malcolm Clippers on Tuesday, the Fillmore Central Panthers girls basketball team hosted the Heartland Huskies in Southern Nebraska Conference action Thursday night in Geneva.
The Class C-2 No. 10-rated Panthers welcomed the return of sophomore guard Jackie Schelkopf, and she had an immediate impact with two 3-pointers in the first quarter in Fillmore Central’s 54-25 win. Schelkopf finished with eight points.
Senior guard Macy Scott led Fillmore Central with a game-high 16 points, and in doing so became the all-time leading scorer in Fillmore Central girls’ basketball history. Scott, one of the area’s prolific 3-point shooters, made four 3s on Thursday night.
Senior forward Halle Theis also scored in double figures with 12 points while her sister, Lexi, added nine.
Heartland was led in scoring by Cassidy Siebert with 12 points while Allison Kroeker came in with six.
The Panthers wasted little time offensively as they built a 21-7 lead at the end of the first eight minutes and led 36-14 at the break.
Fillmore Central (11-4) knocked down eight 3s while Huskies had just one, which was from Odessa Ohrt, who came in averaging 12.1 points per game and was held to four in the loss.
Fillmore Central was 3 of 6 at the free-throw line while the Huskies were 6 of 12.
Heartland’s game scheduled against East Butler in Brainard on Friday night was postponed due to weather.
Next action for the Huskies is scheduled for Tuesday night against High Plains in Polk, while Fillmore is off until next Friday when it travels to Tri County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.