NEBRASKA CITY – The Fillmore Central Panthers boys basketball team dropped to 1-7 on the season with two losses last weekend at the Nebraska City Holiday Tournament.
Fillmore dropped its first game against the host Pioneers, 63-44, then lost to the Louisville Lions on Saturday, 63-48.
Fillmore will try to get back in the win column Thursday at home in Geneva against Hastings St. Cecilia (4-4).
Nebraska City 63, Fillmore Central 44
Garrett Nichols led Fillmore with 17 points and made three 3s in the loss. The Pioneers’ Braden Thompson led all scorers with 32 points as Nebraska City led 22-8 after the first quarter and 29-16 at the half. The Pioneers outscored Fillmore 34-28 in the second half.
Keegan Theobald scored seven points for Fillmore while both Brock Tatro and Hunter Verhage added six. Isaiah Lauby chipped in with five points while Carson Tatro had three.
Fillmore Central
8 8 6 22 – 44
Nebraska City
22 7 11 23 – 63
Louisville 63, Fillmore Central 48
Nichols scored a team-best 16 points and hit four 3s in the loss while Carson Tatro added 15 points.
Louisville was in control the whole game, and began the contest by outscoring Fillmore 19-10 after the first eight minutes. The Lions went on to hold a 40-25 advantage at the half.
The Panthers played better in the second half and scored 23 points, led by Carson Tatro’s 12.
Fillmore Central
10 15 16 7 – 48
Louisville
19 21 14 9 – 63
