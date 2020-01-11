CENTRAL CITY – The Fillmore Central Panthers and Central City Bison boys basketball teams were tied at 41 heading into the fourth quarter Thursday night in Central City.
Central City was the team that won the last eight minutes, however, as it outscored Fillmore 19-12 in the final quarter to seal the win.
Fillmore dropped to 1-9 on the season while Central City improved to 4-7.
Garrett Nichols led the Panthers with 16 points and scored seven points in the fourth. Carson Tatro added 12 points while both Brock Tatro and Keegan Theobald chipped in with nine.
Central City led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter, but Fillmore wound up tying the game at 29 at halftime.
Fillmore will try to stop its six-game losing skid on Saturday when its travels to Superior (0-8).
