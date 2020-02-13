GENEVA – After ending the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament with a win over David City last Saturday, the Fillmore Central Panthers boys basketball team ran into a tough Sandy Creek Cougars club in Geneva on Tuesday.
Sandy Creek went home with a 49-41 win and improved to 12-8 on the season while Fillmore drops to 2-18. The Panthers will travel to Sutton on Friday night to play the Class C-2 No. 4-rated Mustangs (18-2).
Fillmore took a 7-6 lead after the first quarter but had trouble containing Sandy Creek in the second – the Cougars outscored Fillmore 17-10 to take a 23-17 edge at the break.
Fillmore cut its deficit to 32-29 heading into the third thanks to six points from Izayah Morris and two 3s from Carson Tatro in the quarter. But the Cougars, led by Josh Shaw, who scored a game-high 17 points, and Wyatt Mach, who had seven in the fourth and nine for the game, proved too hard to stop in the last eight minutes and outscored the Panthers 17-12 to seal the win.
Tatro led Fillmore with 11 points while Riley Hiatt, Morris and Keegan Theobald each added eight.
Isaiah Lauby chipped in with four points while Garrett Nichols had two.
