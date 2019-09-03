MINDEN – Two York News-Times’ coverage area volleyball teams – the Fillmore Central Panthers and Centennial Broncos – began their seasons at the Minden Invite on Saturday. Both finished the day with 2-2 records.
Fillmore Central and Centennial matched up at the tournament with Fillmore getting the better of the Broncos, who came into the contest rated Class C-2 No. 8 in the Omaha World-Herald, with a win behind scores of 25-21, 25-14. Statistics for that match weren’t available.
Fillmore went on to beat C-2 No. 9 Blue Hill in three sets (23-25, 25-14, 25-16) but lost to both Lincoln Christian (25-18, 25-23) and Minden (25-23, 25-22). Statistics for Fillmore weren’t available.
Centennial’s wins came against Blue Hill (26-24, 25-12) and Ainsworth (25-22, 25-12) while its other loss came against Lincoln Christian (25-20, 25-18).
In the three matches against Blue Hill, Ainsworth and Lincoln Christian, Centennial’s Kate Hirschfeld racked up a team-high 22 combined kills and five ace serves while Jaycee Stuhr recorded 15 kills and Kaitlyn Fehlhafer 12. Kiley Rathjen dished out 55 assists.
Defensively in that three-match stretch, Lexus Prochaska led the team with 24 digs while Hirschfeld got under 22. Fehlhafer added five blocks.
Centennial (2-2) travels to Central City (0-1) on Tuesday while Fillmore Central (2-2) is at home Tuesday night in Geneva hosting Nebraska volleyball commit, Kalynn Meyer, and the C-2 No. 4-rated Superior Wildcats (0-1). Superior was swept at home Aug. 29 to Grand Island Central Catholic.