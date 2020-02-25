HEBRON – The Fillmore Central Panthers were on the verge of their third win of the season as they went to the fourth quarter at Thayer Central on Friday night with a 39-29 lead over the host Titans.
That 10-point lead did not hold up, however, as the Titans went on a 30-13 fourth-quarter run and won the game by the final count of 59-52 in boys Southern Nebraska Conference action.
The Titans placed four players in double figures, led by 6-foot-3 junior Andrew Heinrichs with 17 points. Trey Fisher, another junior, added 16 while Logan Weidel, a 6-4 junior, chipped in with 13 and Luke Templin 10. Those four players accounted for 26 of the team’s 30 points over the final eight minutes.
Fillmore Central was led by Isaiah Lauby with 17 and Izayah Morris 10.
The Panthers knocked down seven 3-pointers in the game, while the Titans had five.
Fillmore Central went to the line just four times and made three, while the Titans were 18 of 27, with 11 of those made free throws in the fourth.
Fillmore Central will take on Adams Central at 6 p.m. tonight in the C1-8 subdistrict at Grand Island Central Catholic.
Fillmore Central (2-20) 12 14 13 13 – 52
Thayer Central (6-15)
11 7 11 30 – 59
