GENEVA — After a wild first 16 minutes with both the Fillmore Central Panthers and Centennial Broncos’ offenses taking center stage, the second half saw both team’s defenses settle in.
Both teams had their share of runs in the second half, and the Broncos cut the Fillmore Central lead to four points, 43-39, at one time.
But the Broncos could never quite chip away the halftime lead the Panthers built and dropped the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament quarterfinal game by the final score of 54-45. Fillmore Central advances to Thursday’s semifinal game against Milford, which defeated Fairbury 40-38.
Centennial had a chance to make a run at the Fillmore Central lead as baskets from Kate Hirschfeld, who led all players with 18 points, and a Hunter Hartshorn 3-pointer had the Broncos to within four points, the closest they had been since the 4:56 mark of the second quarter when they trailed 24-21. Hartshorn was second in scoring for the Broncos with 15 points, including both of the team’s 3-pointers.
Centennial had possession of the ball down four points, but turned it over and could never get back in sync.
Fillmore went 9 of 14 at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, with junior Jackie Schelkopf hitting 5 of 6. She finished with 15 points to tie sophomore Lexi Theis for team-high honors. Also in double figures was Halle Theis with 10 points.
The game got off to a quick start as Centennial opened a 9-5 lead behind four points from Hartshorn.
The Panthers, who came in rated as the No. 9 team in Class C-2, got 10 points from Lexi Theis in the first quarter as Fillmore Central erased the early deficit and took an 18-15 lead after the first eight minutes.
The game was a 1-point ball game after Hirschfeld drove and scored to make it 22-21, but a strong finish by Fillmore Central gave the hosts a 32-23 lead at the break.
Both teams struggled offensively in the third quarter, but the Broncos did chip away with a 9-6 scoring advantage to cut the lead to six.
Fillmore Central opened the fourth with a 5-0 run to go up by 11, but back came the Broncos with a 7-0 run, and the lead was at four.
Centennial was 18 of 40 from the floor in the game, which included 2 of 8 on 3-pointers. The Broncos finished 7 of 10 at the free-throw line.
Fillmore Central (14-5) knocked down 16 of 41 from floor overall and were 50 percent from behind the 3-point arc as it went 7 of 14. Lexi Theis had three of the team’s treys.
The Panthers were 15 of 23 at the charity stripe and outrebounded the Broncos 27-23.
Centennial committed 15 turnovers and the Panthers had 12.
Centennial (12-7)
15 8 9 13 — 45
Fillmore Central (14-5)
18 14 6 16 — 54
CEN (45)-Hirschfeld 18, Green 2, Cast 1, Dey 2, Fehlhafer 3, Hartshorn 15, Stuhr 4. Totals-18-40 (2-8) 7-10 45
FC (54)-Schelkopf 15, H. Theis 10, Schmidt 1, Nichols 3, Traversa 2, L. Theis 15, Shaner 5, Scott 3. Totals-16-41 (7-14) 15-23 54.
