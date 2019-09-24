GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers volleyball team, No. 10 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings, won its own tournament in Geneva this past Saturday.
Fillmore went 3-0 on Saturday with wins over C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia, Sutton and Wilber-Clatonia. The Panthers improved to 12-4 and will host a triangular on Tuesday with C-2 No. 3 Thayer Central (12-1) and D-2 No. 2 Lawrence-Nelson (12-1).
Fillmore Central 2, Hastings St. Cecilia 1
The Panthers picked up the win over the top-rated Hawkettes behind scores of 11-25, 25-22, 25-16. Halle Theis led the Fillmore attack with 14 kills and chipped in defensively with 17 digs while Erin Schmidt had five kills. Jordan Broman dished out 18 set assists while Macy Scott had 16.
“This was a huge win for us,” Fillmore head coach Dawn Temme said. “We had a lot of girls step up and play in roles they weren’t used to. Jordan Broman did a great job stepping in as a setter. Baylee Alvarado stepped into a starting role and played really well.”
Fillmore Central 2, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Wilber was no issue for the Fillmore girls, who won 25-9, 25-10. Halle Theis and Lexi Theis had five and four kills, respectively, while both Scott and Schmidt recorded three. Lexi Theis dished out 11 assists and Scott eight. Schmidt was a thorn in the side of the Wolverines all day as she was credited with four blocks.
Fillmore Central 2, Sutton
Halle Theis led the way for the Panthers, who dismantled Sutton behind scores of 25-23, 25-14. Both Lexi Theis and Schmidt had three kills while Scott had 12 assists and Lexi Theis nine.
