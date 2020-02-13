GENEVA – After a slow start to the game, the Fillmore Central Panthers girls basketball team went on a 16-2 run in the second quarter and put its Tuesday night Southern Nebraska Conference matchup with the Sandy Creek Cougars to bed early with a 57-21 win.
Fillmore Central led 27-8 at the half and continued to roll in the third quarter with a 21-6 scoring advantage.
The Panthers (16-6) were led in scoring by sophomore Lexi Theis with 12 points while seniors Macy Scott and Erin Schmidt had 11 and 10, respectively. Junior Jackie Schelkopf finished with seven points and hit the team’s only 3-pointer.
The hosts were just 15 of 25 from the free-throw line.
Sandy Creek (2-18) was led by Jayden Claycamp with eight and Caileigh Tripe with six. The Cougars were 1 of 8 at the line.
The Panthers will travel to Sutton on Friday night to close out the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.