GIBBON – It was 20-4 at the end of the first quarter, and the rest was played out to the tune of 61-28 in favor of the Fillmore Central Panthers girls basketball team on Friday.
The Panthers improved to 13-5 as they led 44-13 at the break and went on to the easy win.
Leading the Panthers in scoring was sophomore Lexi Theis with 21 points, while seniors Halle Theis and Macy Scott added 12 each.
Fillmore Central hit five 3-pointers and finished the game 4 of 10 at the foul stripe.
The Gibbon Buffaloes (4-15) were led in scoring by Baylee Rockefeller with 14 and Jalyssa Gillming with seven.
The Panthers are in action all week at the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament.
Fillmore Central (13-5)
20 24 15 2 – 61
Gibbon (4-15)
4 9 9 6 – 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.