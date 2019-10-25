LEDE

MILFORD – The Fillmore Central Panthers volleyball team placed seventh in the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament in Milford on Thursday night after splitting its two consolation matches.

Fillmore, which came into the tournament as the No. 3 seed, lost its first match on Thursday against No. 8 seed Fairbury 2-1 behind scores of 25-22, 21-25, 18-25. The Panthers regrouped and found the win column in their final match of the tournament, however, getting past Sutton 2-0 with marks of 25-19, 25-21.

Fillmore Central now heads into the C2-8 subdistrict at Adams Central with a record of 19-10. The Panthers, who are the No. 3 seed of the subdistrict, will play No. 2 seed Thayer Central (24-6) on Monday in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Fillmore and Thayer met once this season, with Thayer winning in triangular action, 2-0, on Sept. 24 in Geneva.

The winner of Sutton and Sandy Creek will play top-seeded Superior (25-2), which just won the SNC tournament for the third straight season, in the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m.

