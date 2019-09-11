Fillmore Central Volleyball vs Superior (6).JPG
MILFORD – The Fillmore Central Panthers volleyball team improved to 4-3 on the season with a 3-2 win on the road over the Milford Eagles on Tuesday night.

Fillmore earned the victory behind scores of 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 14-25 and 15-12. With the loss, Milford drops to 2-2.

Lexi Theis led Fillmore with 13 kills while Erin Schmidt had 10 and Halle Theis nine. Lexi Theis also had two ace serves. Macy Scott dished out a team-high 28 assists while Lexi Theis had 21.

The Panthers will travel to DeWitt on Thursday to play Tri County (2-3).

