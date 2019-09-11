MILFORD – The Fillmore Central Panthers volleyball team improved to 4-3 on the season with a 3-2 win on the road over the Milford Eagles on Tuesday night.
Fillmore earned the victory behind scores of 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 14-25 and 15-12. With the loss, Milford drops to 2-2.
Lexi Theis led Fillmore with 13 kills while Erin Schmidt had 10 and Halle Theis nine. Lexi Theis also had two ace serves. Macy Scott dished out a team-high 28 assists while Lexi Theis had 21.
The Panthers will travel to DeWitt on Thursday to play Tri County (2-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.