EDITOR’S NOTE: On Monday, March 16, the Nebraska School Activities Association suspended all activity practices until March 30 and all activity competitions until April 2 due to COVID-19.
These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.
Until an official decision has been made in regards to spring sports, the York News-Times sports department will be running its spring sports previews for girls and boys track and soccer, as well as boys golf and girls tennis, in the daily sports section.
GENEVA – The three top returning golfers for the Fillmore Central Panthers placed in a combined 19 meets in 2019.
With a solid retuning core, the Panthers also have one of the top Nebraska Junior Golfers joining the tour in freshman Alex Schademann.
Panthers’ head coach Mitch Lockhart said that developing a fifth golfer will be key to Fillmore’s season.
“We will have four very good golfers on our varsity team, but will need to develop our fifth golfer. We have multiple team members competing for this spot,” Lockhart said. “Their development will be key for this year and for those in the near future.”
The returning letterwinners and starters include two seniors and one junior.
In 2019, Brock Tatro, now a senior, placed in five meets and his best score of the season was an 88.
Another senior, Carson Tatro, placed in six meets and finished in 10th at the Southern Nebraska Conference meet. He turned in a season-best round of 87.
Junior Koby Head fired an 84 and placed in eight meets. He is also the team’s only returning state qualifier. Head finished in a tie for 71st at state with a score of 101 at the Kearney Country Club, which hosted the Class C state tournament that was shortened to one day because of the weather.
Schademann burst on to the scene last June when he won the Optimist qualifier in his age group at the York Country Club. He then went to Trump’s National Doral’s famed Blue Monster course for the National championship in July. His best round to date is a 68.
“We return a lot of experience on our varsity squad, and with the addition of Alex Schademann who has tons of experience in the NJG, we’ll be a tough squad to beat,” Lockhart said. “Each year it’s fun to see what golfers develop and how teams come together during the season. This makes predicting the district and conference competition very difficult.”
Other team members include seniors Nicholas Andrews and Wyatt Nun, junior Riley Hiatt, sophomore Kellan Wusk and freshmen Nathan Schram and Travis Meyer.
Lockhart feels this team can do big things in 2020.
“We should have an excellent chance to contend for the championship of every regular season tournament we compete in,” Lockhart said. “Our expectations are to contend for a conference championship, qualify as a team for state and then make a good run at state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.