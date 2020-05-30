WAYNE, Neb – Wayne State track and field student-athletes Cade Kalkowski, Dylan Kaup and McKenzie Scheil were named 2020 Indoor Track and Field All-Americans by the USTFCCCA (US Track and Field and Cross Country Association) in New Orleans, La. on Tuesday.
The three individuals qualified for the Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Ala., in March but were unable to compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Normal policies dictate that All-America honors are awarded based on classifications of performance at the NCAA Championships.
Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, the Executive Committee adopted the following criteria:
Based on the posted start list for the national championships announced by the NCAA, the following will be recognized as All-America for the 2020 indoor track & field season:
Individual events: ALL student-athletes listed on the start list for the anticipated event.
There will not be a distinction of “first-team” or “second-team” to these recognitions.
Kalkowski, a junior from Niobrara (Niobrara HS), was an indoor national qualifier in the weight throw for a second straight season after recording a top season mark of 67’ 3 ¼” at the NSIC Indoor Championships in Mankato to place second and earn All-NSIC honors. He ranked sixth in NCAA Division II entering the national championships. Last season, Kalkowski earned All-American honors in the event with a seventh place finish (66’ 7 ¾”) at Pittsburg, Kansas.
Kaup, a senior from Neligh (Neligh-Oakdale HS), was a repeat national qualifier in the weight throw also after posting a top throw of 64’ 1” this season at the SDSU Last Chance Meet on February 21. His mark ranked 14th best in NCAA Division II entering the national championships. Kaup was 18th in the weight throw at nationals last season with a top mark of 60’ 8 ½”.
Scheil, a sophomore from Fairmont (Fillmore Central HS), repeated as a national qualifier after captured the weight throw title at the NSIC Indoor Championships in Mankato, Minnesota with a season-best mark of 63’ 0”, which ranked as the fifth-best mark in NCAA Division II entering the indoor nationals. Scheil claimed a 15th place finish (54’ 11 1/2“) at the indoor nation championships in Pittsburg, Kansas last season.
