GRAND ISLAND – The Fillmore Central Panthers boys basketball team had its season come to an end on Tuesday night as it was defeated by the Class C-1 No. 2 Adams Central Patriots, 65-27, in the C1-8 subdistrict at Grand Island Central Catholic.
Fillmore Central finishes up the year 2-21 while Adams Central will move on to the subdistrict final against St. Paul on Thursday.
The Patriots jumped out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter and the Panthers could not find enough offense to make a run at the No. 2-rated team.
Adams Central led 43-11 at the half, and the rest of the game was played out with the Patriots winning the last two quarters 22-16.
The Panthers were led in scoring by Carson Tatro with 10 points while Izayah Morris threw in six and Brock Tatro five.
Adams Central got 13 points from Gavin Lipovsky and 11 from Tyler Slechta.
Adams Central hit nine 3-pointers to two for the Panthers. The Patriots went 6 of 8 at the charity stripe while Fillmore Central was 7 of 10.
Fillmore Central (2-21)
9 2 7 9 – 27
Adams Central (22-1)
21 22 14 8 – 65
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.