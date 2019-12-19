HEBRON – The Class C-2 No. 4-rated Fillmore Central Panthers girls basketball team stayed undefeated on Tuesday night with a 57-38 win at Thayer Central in Southern Nebraska Conference hoops action.
The Panthers led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter and used a 21-8 second-quarter scoring run to open a 30-14 lead at the break.
Fillmore seniors Halle Theis and Macy Scott scored a game-high 20 points each, while Theis, a Regis University (Denver, Colo.) volleyball signee, had a double-double as she added 10 rebounds to her night’s work.
Theis was 7 of 15 from the field with two 3-pointers, while Scott went 5 of 7 and connected on 2 of 3 on 3s. Theis was 4 of 4 at the free-throw line and Scott finished 8 of 10.
The Panthers (5-0) were 18 of 45 from the field for 45 percent and 5 of 10 on 3-pointers for 50 percent. Fillmore Central was a solid 16 of 20 on free throws in the win.
Leading the way on the glass for the Panthers was senior Erin Schmidt, a Concordia University track commit, with 12 boards.
Thayer Central’s scoring was led by senior Sydny Havel with 14 points while Bailey Kiburz, also a senior, had seven points.
Theis also led the team with five steals, while Schmidt dished out a team-leading six assists.
Fillmore Central will host Wilber-Clatonia on Friday night in the team’s final game before the holiday break.
The Panthers will be in action on Friday, Dec. 27 in the first round of the Nebraska City Holiday Tournament, where they will take on the host Nebraska City Pioneers at noon. Also participating in the tournament is Ralston and Louisville.
Fillmore Central (5-0)
9 21 16 11 – 57
At Thayer Central (2-3)
6 8 12 12 – 38
