SUPERIOR – The Fillmore Central Panthers boys basketball team fell to 1-10 on the season with a close 53-48 loss on the road to the Superior Wildcats on Saturday.
The Panthers will try to find the win column Tuesday night at home against the Malcolm Clippers (4-7).
Fillmore Central trailed by only one point, 14-13, at the end of the first quarter, but was outscored 20-9 in the second to give the hosts a 34-22 lead at the half.
After cutting their deficit to 45-37 heading into the fourth, the Panthers never got the fourth-quarter surge they needed to overtake Superior’s edge.
