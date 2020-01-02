GENEVA – The 2020 portion of the high school basketball season will begin tonight for the Fillmore Central Panthers as they host Hastings St. Cecilia in girls’ prep action.
The tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. with the boys to follow around 7.
St. Cecilia is No. 1 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings. The Panthers, rated at No. 4, are coming off winning the championship at the Nebraska City Holiday Tournament with double-digit vitcories over both Nebraska City and Louisville.
Hastings St. Cecilia (9-0) was the tournament champion at the Wayne Holiday Tournament as it defeated both Hartington Cedar Catholic and Pender.
There are some similarities with the two teams as the Panthers are averaging 54.6 points per game while the Hawkettes put up 53.5.
Hastings St. Cecilia allows 30.5 points to their opponents per game, while the Panthers are not that far off as they give up 33.2.
Between the two teams, Fillmore Central has a win over Milford (7-1) and a huge road victory at C-1 No. 8 St. Paul in a game the Panthers controlled from start to finish.
The Hawkettes do not really have a signature win, as only three teams on their schedule to date have winning records, including Doniphan-Trumbull (5-2), Ord (4-3) and Pender (5-4).
Hastings St. Cecilia is led in scoring by 6-foot senior Tori Thomas, who averages 13 points per game and 6.3 rebounds. Thomas is shooting better than 55 percent from the field (37 of 67) and is 30 of 37 from the free-throw line for 81 percent.
Sophomore Bailey Kissinger puts up 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while senior Makenna Asher scores at a 9.4-per-game clip and brings down 5.4 rebounds. Senior Natalie Kissinger adds eight points a game.
Fillmore Central is led by senior guard Macy Scott, who, along with being the leading scorer at 11.6 points, is also one of a couple threats the Panthers have from behind the 3-point arc. Scott is 13 of 37 this year for 35 percent and has connected on 20 of 33 free throws.
Senior Halle Theis puts up 10.8 points and leads the Panthers on glass with just under seven rebounds per game. Theis is also a threat from 3-point range as she has hit 11 of 32 this year and is 15 of 22 at the line.
A 5-foot-11 sophomore, Lexi Theis, averages 9.3 and 3.8 rebounds, while another sophomore, Abby Nichols, scores 4.4 points and is active on the boards with 5.3 rebounds.
After the St. Cecilia game, the Panthers will travel to C-2 No. 2 Superior on Jan. 11, and then host Malcolm (6-2) on Jan. 14.
The Panthers have been without junior guard Jackie Schelkopf since the second game of the year. During her sophomore season Schelkopf averaged 13.2 points per game, but has been slowed this year due to a leg injury.
Heartland and Tri County will take Fillmore Central to the 24th of January with C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Christian in town on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Another C-2 rated team travels to Geneva on Jan. 28 as No. 9 Centennial is in town for a key Southern Nebraska Conference matchup.
The SNC tournament is slated for Feb. 3-8 with the semifinals and finals in Utica at Centennial Public School.
