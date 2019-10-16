UTICA — Erin Schmidt knows where to go with the ball.
That was the gist of what Fillmore Central head volleyball coach Dawn Temme said of her senior middle hitter who led the Panthers past the Centennial Broncos in triangular action Tuesday night in Utica.
Schmidt unofficially led Fillmore with eight kills in the win, which came via scores of 25-15, 25-12. The victory made the bus trip back to Geneva better than it would have been, because earlier in the night the Panthers lost their first match against Adams Central, 2-0, behind scores of 28-26, 25-21.
But in the match between two York News-Times’ coverage area teams, Fillmore had no trouble against the Broncos. The Panthers never trailed in both sets, and Fillmore’s pair of 6-foot heavy hitters — Schmidt and Halle Theis — were big reasons why.
Theis, a Regis University (Colo.) volleyball commit who recently eclipsed the 1,000-kill mark in her high school career, ended her night against Centennial with seven kills.
“We passed well and our serve receive was way better,” Temme said. “I thought our serving was super aggressive, so that helped us out a lot.”
In the first set, Centennial had cut its deficit to 7-3. But that’s when Theis, who came into the match leading her team with 261 kills, 57 blocks and 199 digs, went to work, connecting on a kill and solo block. Those points stopped the Broncos’ momentum, and the Panthers capitalized by taking leads of 15-10, 20-12 and 24-15 before a net violation ended the set.
Schmidt led Fillmore with four kills in the first set while Theis had three and Abby Nichols two.
Fillmore rolled in the second set, too, gaining advantages of 10-5 and 17-9. Schmidt recorded her second kill of the set to give the Panthers an 18-9 lead, which forced Centennial to call a timeout. The stoppage in play didn’t seem to impact Fillmore, though, as the Panthers went on to win 25-12 behind two kills from Schmidt toward the end to seal the victory.
“She knows where to put the ball,” Temme said of Schmidt. “She knows that sometimes we don’t need one of those hammer-it-down kills, she knows where to place it. So that helps us out a lot.”
Unofficially, Nichols finished her night with four kills against the Broncos while Macy Scott added three.
Centennial was led by Jaycee Stuhr and Kate Hirschfeld, who both had two kills. Katie Fehlhafer and Ascha Utter each had one.
Fillmore Central (18-7) 25 25 — 2
At Centennial (14-9) 15 12 — 0
