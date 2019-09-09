HOLDREGE – The Fillmore Central Panthers football program snapped a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season with a 28-21 win over the Holdrege Dusters on the road Friday night.
The game was tied at 7 at halftime, but Fillmore scored a couple touchdowns in the third to take a 21-7 edge at the end of the quarter. The Panthers were able to fend off the Dusters' fourth-quarter rally.
Leading Fillmore to the win was dual-threat quarterback Jake Stoner. The junior racked up 392 total yards in the win, passing for 145 and one touchdown while rushing for 247 with three more scores. Stoner ripped off a 69-yard rushing touchdown and threw a 27-yard score to junior Demetrio Maciel.
Senior Brock Tatro led Fillmore’s defense with 12 tackles while junior Koby Head was right behind him with 11. Senior Carson Tatro chipped in with nine stops while junior Parker Uldrich had eight. Juniors Connor Asche and Maciel both had a tackle for loss. Carson Tatro and Maciel both recorded an interception in the win, too.
Fillmore (1-1) will travel to Sandy Creek (1-1) this Friday.
