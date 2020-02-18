MALCOLM – Two local wrestling teams from the York News-Times coverage area – the Fillmore Central Panthers and Cross County/Osceola Twisters – competed at the C-1 district tournament in Malcolm on Saturday.
Fillmore Central won runner-up at tournament with 130 points and had five wrestlers – Alex Schademann, Aiden Trowbridge, Gavin Hinrichs, Thomas Barnes and Connor Asche – qualify for this week’s state tournament in Omaha.
Cross County/Osceola placed sixth as a team with 105 points and qualified four, including Cameron Graham, Bryce Reed, Colton Nuttelman and Kyle Sterup.
Archbishop Bergan won the tournament with 164.5 points. Final team scoring can be found at the end of this article.
Fillmore Central
Hinrichs (43-10) was the only Panther to claim a district championship on Saturday as he went 4-0 in the tournament. The 160-pounder’s first three matches ended in pins while in his championship match against Bishop Neumann’s Sam Vrana, Hinrichs got the win via an 8-3 decision.
Trowbridge and Asche were both district runner-up.
At 126, Trowbridge (25-10) went 3-0 to start with a pin and wins of 13-6 and 7-4. But in the finals, he was pinned himself by Ponca’s Dalton Anderson in 3 minutes, 1 second.
At 285, Asche (29-10) won his first three matches all by pin, then beat Archbishop Bergan’s Eli Simonson 7-0 in the finals.
Schademann and Barnes both finished third on Saturday.
At 113, Schademann (47-7) lost his semifinal match but regrouped and ended his day strong with two wins, a pin in 2:19 against Malcolm’s Zane Zoucha and a 10-5 decision over Bishop Neumann’s Cade Lierman in the third-place match.
Cross County/Osceola
Both Graham and Reed were district champs for head coach Matt Carroll’s team.
At 138, Graham (54-0) stayed undefeated by going 3-0. Two of his three wins came via pin, including the finals match against Bishop Neumann’s Seth Fairbanks, where Graham got the win in 3:27.
At 145, Reed (43-11) cruised through his bracket. He started with a pin in only 29 seconds, then picked up lopsided wins of 11-5 and 14-6. In his finals match, Reed pinned Norfolk Catholic’s Wyatt Smydra in 3:33 to claim the district championship.
At 152, Nuttelman (40-17) went 2-1 and won his first couple matches with a pin in 1:39 and a 6-4 decision over Tri County’s Bailey Waltke. In the finals, Nuttelman lost 10-0 to Malcolm’s Gavin Zoucha.
At 182, Sterup (52-2) won his first three matches by pin – those came in times of 43 and 27 seconds and 5:05 – before running into Archbishop Bergan’s Ethan Villwok in the finals. Villwok beat Sterup by major decision, 12-4.
The state wrestling tournament begins Thursday, lasts through Saturday, and takes place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Team scoring: 1. Archbishop Bergan 164.5; 2. Fillmore Central 130; 3. Tri County 117; 4. Bishop Neumann 115; 5. Syracuse 106; 6. Cross County/Osceola 105; 7. Malcolm 101; 8. Wood River 92; 9. Yutan 85; 10. Norfolk Catholic 85; 11. Fort Calhoun 61; 12. Hartington Cedar Catholic 57; 13. Winnebago 36; 14. Ponca 28; 15. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 24; 16. Lincoln Lutheran 11.
