FAIRBURY – What a difference a few days make.
Just last Friday, the Sutton Fillies handed the Fillmore Central Panthers a 55-40 defeat in the final game of the regular season at Sutton.
But on Tuesday night, the Fillmore girls returned the favor with a 50-32 win over the Fillies in the C2-8 subdistrict semifinals at Fairbury High School.
That set up a subdistrict final against the Class C-2 No. 5 Superior Wildcats (19-3) at 7 p.m. tonight.
In the only meeting this year between Fillmore Central and Superior back on Jan. 11, the Wildcats handed the Panthers a 48-32 loss in Superior.
On Tuesday against Sutton, the Panthers (17-7) got out of the gates quickly as they opened a 15-7 lead through the first eight minutes.
Both teams scored seven in the second quarter, leading Fillmore Central to take a 22-14 advantage to the dressing room at halftime.
The third quarter was all Fillmore Central as it outscored the Fillies 22-8 and had a comfortable 44-22 lead as it went to the final eight minutes.
Sutton was able to trim four points off the Panthers’ lead in the fourth, but it was far too little to keep its season alive.
Fillmore Central had two girls in double figures as junior Jackie Schelkopf led the way with 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field, and she was 3 of 7 on 3-pointers. The Panthers were 5 of 16 overall as a team from behind the arc.
Picking up 12 points was senior Erin Schmidt on 4-of-8 shooting, and adding seven was senior guard Macy Scott, who went 2 of 5 from 3-point distance.
Fillmore Central was 17 of 50 from the field overall and was efficient at the free-throw line, hitting 11 of 17.
Senior Halle Theis grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds while her sophomore sister, Lexi, led the team with four assists.
Sutton did not provide team stats or scoring.
Sutton (14-9)
7 7 8 10 – 32
Fillmore Central (17-7)
15 7 22 6 – 50
