NEBRASKA CITY – The Class C-2 No. 4 Fillmore Central Panthers girls basketball team improved its season record to 8-1 with a pair of double-digit wins over the weekend at the Nebraska City Holiday Tournament.
The Panthers defeated the host Pioneers 52-25 on Friday, then came back on Saturday and shut out the Louisville Lions in the fourth quarter along their way to a 41-27 win in the tournament championship game.
Fillmore Central 52, Nebraska City 25
A total of nine players scored in the game. The Panthers took a 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 34-10 edge at the half.
A lot of players got to see the court in the second half for Fillmore, which was led by senior Halle Theis with nine points and five rebounds while Erin Schmidt, a senior, added eight points and also pulled down eight boards. Sophomore Abby Nichols had eight points and hit one of the Panthers’ two 3-point goals and led the team with five assists.
Fillmore was 18 of 45 from the field and just 2 of 12 on 3-point shots.
Fillmore Central 41, Louisville 27
In the win over the Lions, no scoring or individual stats were available.
Fillmore Central (8-1) will host C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia on Thursday night in Geneva.
