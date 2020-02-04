MILFORD – Two area wrestling teams – the Fillmore Central Panthers and Centennial Broncos – competed at the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament Saturday in Milford.
David City ran away with the conference championship, winning with 224 points. Milford was runner-up with 162 while Wilber-Clatonia was third with 150.
Fillmore finished fourth with 87.5 points while Centennial was right behind it with 67. Neither Fillmore nor Centennial had a conference champ.
Final team scoring can be found at the end of this article.
Fillmore Central
Head coach Ryan Komenda’s Panthers had three wrestlers place runner-up in their weight divisions, including Alex Schademann at 113, Aidan Trowbridge at 120 and Thomas Barnes at 182.
Schademann (41-5) won his semifinal by pinning Wilber’s Miguel Jaimes in 1 minute, 34 seconds. But in the finals, Schademann lost 5-0 to Milford’s Konner Schluckebier.
Trowbridge (19-8) went 2-0 to start his day, which included a 17-0 win and an ultimate tie breaker over Thayer Central’s Cooper Casey, but fell 11-1 in the finals to Milford’s Eli Vondra.
Barnes (35-12) pinned Fairbury’s Domenic Hyson in 1:42 in his semifinals, but was pinned himself in the championship match in 1:34 by David City’s Spencer Allen.
Gavin Hinrichs (37-9) took home third place at 160. He began his day with a 6-3 loss to Thayer Central’s Jackson Feulner, but regrouped with two wins by pinning Milford’s Carter Springer in 4:37 while picking up an 8-6 decision over Tre Daro of David City.
Fillmore had four wrestlers place fourth, including Connor Asche at 285, Travis Meyer at 106, Dillon Fushia at 126 and Aiden Hinrichs at 138.
Centennial
The top finisher for head coach Phil Payne’s club was Gaven Schernikau (34-5), who was runner-up at 126. Schernikau (34-5) beat Wilber’s Nathan Patak 6-5 in the semifinals but was pinned in 2:55 by Milford’s Ethan Zegers in the finals.
A trio of Broncos – Carson Fehlhafer at 285, Ryan Payne at 132 and Sam Payne at 195 – all finished in third.
Fehlhafer (35-7) went 3-1 on Saturday and won two matches by pin and one by an 11-6 decision. Ryan Payne (34-7) also went 3-1 with two pins and a 6-5 win over Thayer Central’s Treyton Waldmeier in the third-place match. Sam Payne (18-20) recorded a pin and an 11-5 win over Milford’s Ethan Buchli.
Centennial also had Dominick Reyes (24-17) take fourth at 145.
Final team scoring: 1. David City 224; 2. Milford 162; 3. Wilber-Clatonia 150; 4. Fillmore Central 87.5; 5. Centennial 67; 6. Thayer Central 66; 7. Sutton 40; 8. Fairbury 39; 9. South Central 16; 10. Superior 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.