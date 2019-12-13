FAIRBURY – Five Fillmore Central wrestlers went 3-0 Thursday at the Fairbury Quad to help the Panthers claim third place.
Waverly won the Quad while Tri County was second and Fairbury fourth. Fillmore’s next action will be Saturday at the Cross County/Osceola Invite at Osceola High School. Wrestling starts at 8:30 a.m.
On Thursday, Fillmore’s Travis Meyer (106 pounds), Alex Schademan (113), Dillon Fushia (120), Aiden Hinrichs (138) and Thomas Barnes (195) all won three matches. The Panthers’ Gavin Hinrichs, at 170, took second place, losing to a tough opponent from Waverly that was a state medalist last season in Evan Canoyer.
After falling to Waverly in its first dual, 52-27, Fillmore won its next two against Tri County, 46-36, and Fairbury, 65-18.
“We wrestled really well and went 2-1 in the Quad,” Fillmore head coach Ryan Komenda said. “Tri County and Waverly also went 2-1 in the Quad, but we ended up third on the tie-breakers.”
