DEWITT – Led by a 4-1 record and three wrestlers that went undefeated, the Fillmore Central Panthers won the eight-team Tri County Duals on Saturday in DeWitt.
“The kids wrestled hard and battled all day,” Fillmore Central head coach Ryan Komenda said.
Alex Schademann, Gavin Hinrichs and Thomas Barnes all went 5-0 on Saturday, Schademann in the 113-pound division, Hinrichs at 160 and Barnes at 170.
Fillmore beat Republic County (Kan.) 43-34 in the first-place dual. Against Republic, Schademann beat Jonathan Dyke 5-1 while Hinrichs picked up a big 9-1 win over Andrew Hubert. Barnes earned his victory over Kameron Ines by pin.
Other Fillmore wrestlers that got victories over Republic in the first-place dual included Noah Monroe at 132, Aiden Hinrichs at 138 and Robert Smith at 145 – all three of them pinned their opponent.
In the first dual, Fillmore beat Meridian 55-18, then took down Centura 55-11 in the second. In the third dual against Tri County, Fillmore just edged the hosts, 41-40. Fillmore ran into trouble in its fourth dual against Auburn, and lost 42-36.
Fillmore will look to continue its winning way on Thursday in Utica. The Panthers will compete in a 5 p.m. quad with host Centennial. On Saturday, Fillmore will travel to the Gibbon Invite, which gets underway at 10 a.m.
Final standings: 1. Fillmore Central; 2. Republic County; 3. Tri County; 4. Auburn; 5. Weeping Water; 6. Meridian; 7. Centura; 8. Humboldt Table Rock-Steinauer.
