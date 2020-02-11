NORRIS – The Fillmore Central Panthers took 10 wrestlers to compete at the Ron Severson Invite at Norris High School on Friday, and eight of them came away with a medal.
The team championship went to the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines with 194 points while in second was host Norris with 167.5. Fillmore Central and Omaha Concordia tied for third with 140 points.
The Panthers had one individual champion as Thomas Barnes, wrestling at 182 pounds, pinned Tommy Gilbert of Omaha Gross in 2 minutes, 41 seconds in the championship to move his season record to 38-12. Barnes earned his title shot with a 51-second pin of Sam Driewer of Lincoln Christian.
Fillmore had three other wrestlers make the finals and end up in second place.
At 106, Travis Meyer improved to 24-17 as he lost to Pedro Hernandez of Wilber-Clatonia in 5:29 in the final. Meyer was a winner in the semifinals over Carter Cline of Mount Michael Benedictine.
At 120, the Panthers had the second- and third-place finishers as Dillon Fushia (18-7) defeated teammate Aidan Trowbridge (22-9) in sudden death with a 6-4 win in the semifinal.
Fushia came up short in is championship bid as he lost to Greg Gregurich of Omaha Concordia in the final, 14-4.
At 138, Aiden Hinrichs (35-16) pinned Cade Stutzman of Norris in the semifinals in 1:25, but he also came up short in the title match against Colby Homolka of Wilber-Clatonia, 13-3.
The Panthers’ Gavin Hinrichs (39-10) lost in the championship match to Norris’ Tyler Nelson by a 1-0 score. Hinrichs was a semifinal winner over William Ludacka of Omaha Concordia with a pin in 5:15.
Both Alex Schademann (44-6) at 113 and Connor Asche (26-9) were third.
Fillmore Central will join the Cross County/Osceola Twisters at the C-1 district meet in Malcolm on Friday and Saturday this weekend.
