GENEVA – In a big Southern Nebraska Conference girl’s matchup on Tuesday night, the Class C2 No. 10 Fillmore Central Panthers found themselves trailing the Centennial Broncos at the half.
That five-point lead evaporated quickly as the third quarter got underway as the hosts went on a 24-14 scoring run and posted the 65-53 win in preps hoop action.
Fillmore Central senior Macy Scott and Halle Theis were the catalysts offensively for the Panthers as they both tossed in 22 points, while Lexi Theis added nine and Jackie Schelkopf chipped in with seven. Scott went 8 of 8 at the free throw line.
Centennial (10-6) who was led in scoring by junior Kate Hirschfeld with 17 points led 17-10 at the break and was up 30-25 at the half.
The Broncos also got double digit scoring from senior Hunter Hartshorn with 12 and Jaycee Stuhr with 11.
Centennial and Fillmore Central each have one more game before the SNC Conference Tournament gets underway next Monday.
The Broncos host Thayer Central on Friday, while the Panthers travel to Gibbon also on Friday.
Centennial is the No. 6 seed in the upcoming conference tournament and they will host Sandy Creek on Monday, Feb. 3.
A win puts them right back in Geneva for round two with the Panthers next Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
The semifinals, consolation and championship games will be played at Centennial High School in Utica.
Centennial (10-6) 17 13 14 9- 53
Fillmore Central (12-5)
10 15 24 16- 65
