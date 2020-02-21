Thank you for Reading.
York senior Jacob Diaz, shown here Thursday morning against Fairbury's Seth Firmanik, won his first- and second-round consolation matches on Friday at the Class B state tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Here’s a state wrestling update on Friday morning’s first- and second-round consolation matches for the York News-Times’ coverage area Class B and C wrestlers.
The News-Times’ coverage area has eight semifinalists that will wrestle Friday night, including York’s Brayan Rodriguez at Class B 220 pounds and Kobe Lyons (B, 170), Cross County/Osceola’s Cameron Graham (C, 138) and Bryce Reed (C, 145), High Plains’ Jarrett Parsons (D, 160) and Dylan Soule (D, 170) and Centennial’s Gaven Schernikau (D, 126) and Ryan Payne (D, 132).
York’s Krumrei, Cotton, Woods see seasons end
After picking up his first state-tournament win of his life Friday morning – which was a pin in 1 minute, 48 seconds over McCook’s Reid Steinbeck – York senior and Midland University football commit Beau Woods, a first-year wrestler, saw his season come to an end in the second-round consolation matches. Woods wound up getting pinned in 47 seconds by Omaha Concordia’s Neil Hartman. Woods ends his season 33-18.
After both lost their opening matches of the state tournament on Thursday, York’s Oren Krumrei and Chase Cotton also saw their seasons end Friday morning with losses in the first-round consolation.
In the 132-pound division, Krumrei was pinned in 2:02 by Pierce’s Carter Jensen. Krumrei, a junior, ends his season at 37-15.
Despite an injury-riddled season, the 160-pound Cotton was still able to make the state-tournament field. He’ll end his year at 17-10 after losing 4-0 to Aurora’s Kolby Wessels.
York’s Kaden Lyons gets past Adams
A state tournament medal is still a possibility for York 182-pounder Kaden Lyons, who beat Beatrice’s Dakota Adams 3-2 on Friday morning. Lyons was winning his match 3-1 late in the third period, but his lead was cut to 3-2 with eight seconds left after Adams scored an escape. Lyons was able to hold on in the final moments to seal the victory. Lyons will wrestle Boys Town’s Jay Ballard (30-11) on Friday night.
York’s Diaz stays alive with Friday morning wins
York senior and South Dakota School of Mines football commit, Jacob Diaz, is still alive to win a medal at the state tournament in Omaha. After pinning Lexington’s Ismael Ayala in just 44 seconds in his first-round consolation match, the 195-pound Diaz (39-5) racked up a ton of points against Seward’s Zach Ellingson, winning 15-6. Diaz will now wrestle Holdrege senior Imanol Munoz (38-7) on Friday night.
Ivey beats Skutt's Cooper
After falling to Drew Arnold of Beatrice on Thursday, York's 120-pounder, Thomas Ivey, got back on track in his second-round consolation match Friday morning by knocking off Omaha Skutt's Drew Cooper, 12-8. Ivey wrestled Ralston's Jeremy Mckee on Friday night.
Fillmore Central’s Trowbridge falls to Conestoga’s Chini
Aidan Trowbridge, a 126-pound sophomore, saw his season end with a record of 25-12 after losing 8-5 to Conestoga’s Keaghon Chini.
Cross County/Osceola’s Nuttelman falls to Bridgeport’s Menke
After missing his entire junior season due to an injury, Cross County senior Colton Nuttelman returned with a vengeance for his senior year. On Friday morning, Nuttelman came up short of medaling with a 9-4 loss to Bridgeport’s Steven Menke. Nuttelman ends his senior season with a mark of 41-19.
Fillmore Central’s Hinrichs, Shademann keep medal hopes alive
After going 1-1 in Thursday’s action, Fillmore Central 160-pound senior Gavin Hinrichs kept his season alive by beating Perkins County’s Jace Wid, 3-1, in the second-round consolation. Hinrichs will wrestle Bishop Neumann’s Sam Vrana next.
Fillmore Central's 113-pound freshman Alex Schademann won his second-round consolation match against Wilber-Clatonia's Miguel Jaimes, 5-1.
Fillmore Central’s Barnes advances due to medical forfeit
Due to Archbishop Bergan’s Ethan Villwok medical forfeiting, Fillmore Central sophomore Thomas Barnes continues his season at Class C 182. Barnes is 43-14 this season and will meet Conestoga senior Owen Snipes (42-10) Friday night.
Cross County/Osceola’s Sterup shuts out Allen
Kyle Sterup, an Osceola product and the 182-pounder for Cross County/Osceola, held David City’s Spencer Allen scoreless and picked up a 6-0 win Friday morning in the second-round consolation. Sterup is now 54-3 as he heads into his Friday night match against Doniphan-Trumbull’s Colton Horne (35-11).
