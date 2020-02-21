Here’s a state wrestling update on Friday’s first- and second-round consolation matches for the York News-Times’ coverage area Class D wrestlers.
The News-Times’ coverage area has eight semifinalists that will wrestle Friday night, including York’s Brayan Rodriguez at Class B 220 pounds and Kobe Lyons (B, 170), Cross County/Osceola’s Cameron Graham (C, 138) and Bryce Reed (C, 145), High Plains’ Jarrett Parsons (D, 160) and Dylan Soule (D, 170) and Centennial’s Gaven Schernikau (D, 126) and Ryan Payne (D, 132).
Centennial’s Rodewald, Kosek have seasons come to an end
The Broncos’ 120-pound freshman Keenan Kosek earned himself one win in the Class D state tournament on Friday in Omaha. Kosek, who came to Omaha with a 24-18 record, pinned Morrill’s Daniel Kohel in his first-round consolation match. But Kosek’s tournament ended shortly after in the second round as Elm Creek’s Koby Smith pinned Kosek in 2:07. Kosek’s final record for his freshman campaign is 25-20.
Tyson Rodewald surprised some when he qualified for the Class D state tournament with a sub-.500 record of 11-18, but the 160-pound Centennial junior earned his right to compete in Omaha. Rodewald’s season came to an end on Friday, however, in a first-round consolation match against Ansley-Litchfield’s Cooper Slingby, who handed Rodewald a 7-1 loss. Rodewald finishes his junior season with an 11-20 mark.
Centennial’s sophomore heavyweight gets pin to stay alive
Carson Fehlhafer is a young heavyweight looking to medal at the state tournament, and after Friday’s second-round consolation match, he’s one step closer to achieving that. Fehlhafer took on Sandhills/Thedford’s Brayton Branic and got the pin in 4:30. Fehlhafer improves to 44-11 in the season and will take on Burwell’s Hunter Mayfield.
High Plains’ Gress, Beck, Marino fall in consolation rounds
Another local wrestler that made the Class D state tournament with a losing record was High Plains junior Hunter Gress, who entered Thursday with 19 wins and 23 losses. Gress’ time in Omaha was short, as he lost both his matches. In his first-round consolation match, Gress was pinned in 4 minutes, 16 seconds by Freeman junior Brody Dickinson. Gress ends his season 19-25.
Kolby Beck, the Storm’s 220-pound senior, lost his first-round consolation by getting pinned in 2 minutes by Dundy County/Stratton’s Delton Haines. Beck finishes up 21-21.
As for Javier Marino, High Plains’ 126-pound sophomore, he ended his state tournament by getting pinned in 3:16 by Sutherland’s Sam Foster. Marino ends his year 22-19.
