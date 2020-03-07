YORK – The last hope for an area team to make the trip to Lincoln for the state basketball tournament was the Centennial Broncos.
Centennial, a team decimated by injuries, faced the Class C-2 defending state champ Hastings St. Cecilia Hawkettes last Friday in a district final at Aurora, and that’s where the season came to an official end for the 10-area coverage teams.
The York Dukes also came up short as they lost to Norris in a district final at the Duke Dome back Feb. 22. The Dukes (17-9) were battle tested as all of their losses came to state qualifiers.
Norris gave the Crete Cardinals, the No. 1 seed, a huge scare in the first round of the Class B state tournament before the Cardinals pulled off a 48-43 win in overtime.
The Cross County Cougars went into the subdistricts on a 13-game winning streak, but lost in the first round to the Bishop Neumann Cavaliers. Despite an area-best record of 20-5, Cross County did not make the district finals.
The Fillmore Central Panthers were hoping to make a return trip to state after a fourth-place finish last season, but a tough subdistrict and a final record of 17-8 was not good enough to get it done.
The most snake-bitten team was Centennial (16-9) as it lost starting junior Asia Nisly before the season even started. Then on Feb. 4 the Broncos lost their leading scorer, junior Kate Hirschfeld, to a wrist injury for the season. Despite the adversity, the Broncos won their subdistrict and earned a shot in the district final, winning four in a five-game stretch before the game with St. Cecilia.
Exeter-Milligan (15-9) will return a good portion of its roster for next year. The Timberwolves lost a tough one to Dorchester in the subdistrict finals.
Heartland, Hampton, Nebraska Lutheran, High Plains and McCool Junction all finished the year under .500.
A lot of good basketball was played by the area teams this past season, and many of those players will return for the 2020-21 campaign.
Here are the final stat leaders, both for individuals and team, for the York News-Times’ area.
